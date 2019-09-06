Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Townsville this week. Picture: Matt Taylor.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Townsville this week. Picture: Matt Taylor.
Politics

Premier reacts: Trad loses Cross River post

by Sarah Vogler
6th Sep 2019 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Annastacia Palaszczuk has stripped Jackie Trad of responsibility for Cross River Rail for breaching the ministerial and Cabinet handbooks.

The Premier has revealed Kate Jones will take over.

She has also revealed her chief of staff David Barbagallo has tendered his resignation.

He has been dogged by another integrity crisis over a taxpayer-funded handout awarded to a company he co-owns.

Ms Palaszczuk said his resignation was already pending before the crisis broke.

She said she would accept all the recommendations of the CCC.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

annastacia palaszcuk cross river rail jackie trad kate jones

Top Stories

    Food festivals, Origin FootGolf, spring fairs and more

    premium_icon Food festivals, Origin FootGolf, spring fairs and more

    Whats On Here's 11 things to do in and around Ipswich this weekend

    Ipswich property boom lures buyers from southern states

    premium_icon Ipswich property boom lures buyers from southern states

    News Buyers are very interested in Ipswich's housing affordability

    Jury says Wagners were defamed in Grantham floods report

    premium_icon Jury says Wagners were defamed in Grantham floods report

    Breaking Family seeking damages from Nine over 60 Minutes program

    Fantastic turnaround: Pride juniors rise from last to finals

    premium_icon Fantastic turnaround: Pride juniors rise from last to finals

    News Ipswich junior footballers gain reward for efforts