Opinion

Premier may have finally met her match

by Steven Wardill
4th Dec 2020 5:20 AM
Labor MPs should have walked away from yesterday's Opposition Leader budget reply speech realising that they faced a formidable retail politician in David Crisafulli.

Crisafulli really didn't say much of substance during his address to State Parliament.

In fact, he pulled up 17 minutes short of his allocated hour.

Yet every MP - LNP, Labor and cross bench - sat intently listening to what the newly minted Opposition Leader had to say, which is a skill in itself.

There was a time in past Queensland parliaments when ministers would walk out and government backbenchers would heckle their opponent throughout.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has brought decorum back and ensures that doesn't happen.

And what they witnessed was a skilful oration that Crisafulli hopes will set the tone for how he plans to tackle the long four years in front of him.

 

He spoke about how he and Palaszczuk are both grandchildren of migrants who came to Queensland looking for opportunity.

"We stand opposed in the conflict of ideas, but we share a mutual legacy of those who have gone before us," he said.

And he promised an Opposition focused on Queenslanders rather than "momentary considerations and distractions".

But the speech also underscored that Crisafulli faces the same challenge as his predecessors.

They might ideological oppose the Government's big-borrowing agenda, but convincing Queenslanders there's an alternative is tough.

Four LNP leaders have so far lost against Palaszczuk because she proven to be a better retail politician than them all.

But if Queenslanders start to listen to Crisafulli anything like MPs did yesterday, he may prove her most potent opponent.

 

 

