The Premier and Department of Health and Human Services have made a ruling on a Victorian 'bonk ban' - home visits to intimate partners - amid newly announced restrictions for regional Victoria.

Those living in Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Colac-Otway, Queenscliffe, Golden Plains and Moorabool will be banned from visiting the homes of others or welcoming visitors to their homes from 11.59pm on Thursday.

But, the 'bonk ban', as it was nicknamed during Victoria's first lockdown, will not be enforced as part of new restrictions, the Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed.

"Yes, partners living separately can visit each other at home," a DHHS spokesperson said on Thursday.

Premier Daniel Andrews also confirmed shared custody visits, intimate partner visits and care giving visits were still allowed in regional Victoria.

"We are not trying to keep intimate partners apart or make shared custody more difficult," the Premier said.

The State Government in April reversed a decision to keep couples living apart from seeing each other during the statewide 'Stay at Home' period.

From Friday, residents in G21 municipalities - Geelong, Surf Coast, Colac-Otway, Golden Plains and Queenscliffe - and Moorabool will be restricted from visiting people or having visitors at homes.

But, residents on those municipalities will still be allowed to visit restaurants and cafes, attend community sport and go to the gym.

From Monday all Victorians will also be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday announced the new restrictions amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, with 723 new cases recorded in Victoria on Thursday, and 13 deaths.

The new restrictions were announced in a bid to "jealously guard" low case numbers in regional Victoria, the Premier said.





Originally published as Premier makes call on regional 'bonk ban'