Revenge as Man City regroups to return top

Manchester City have exacted a bit of revenge on Tottenham Hotspur and returned to the top of the English Premier League.

Teenager Phil Foden's first goal gave City a 1-0 win over Spurs which lifted them one point above Liverpool with four games left.

The teams' second meeting in three days failed to match Wednesday's European Champions League quarter-final thriller which City won 4-3 but saw Tottenham go through on away goals.

But the defending champion made it 10 straight league wins and put the pressure back on Liverpool, which visit relegation-threatened Cardiff on Sunday.

"It was a real tough game after our mental defeat on Wednesday," manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC.

Manchester City players celebrate Phill Foden’s winning goal.

"We could have lost the Premier League today - after Wednesday it was really tough.

"As a footballer, I could not have done what my players have done today. The title is still in our hands."

Foden, an 18-year-old making just his second league start, finished off a nice team goal in the fifth minute.

Silva sent a ball into the area which the unmarked Sergio Aguero headed back across goal for the equally unmarked Foden to nod home.

Tottenham remain third, one point above Arsenal and Chelsea, despite their fifth straight away league defeat.

Defeat may prove costly for the North Londoners with three points separating them from sixth-placed United, which has played one game fewer.

"It was an amazing game again," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

"It was tough again. Both teams competed really well and I think we deserved more. (City keeper) Ederson was man of the match.

"I am happy, disappointed with the result but so happy with the performance - we were always in the game."

At the back end of the table, Newcastle all but guaranteed its top-flight status next season and Socceroos goalkeeper Mathew Ryan kept a clean sheet to help Brighton & Hove Albion earn a valuable point towards safety.

Ayoze Perez's hat-trick led Newcastle past Southampton 3-1 in a matchup of teams with relegation worries.

The win lifts the Magpies up three spots to 12th, 10 points above Cardiff, which sits at the top of the drop zone.

Newcastle's safety will be confirmed if Cardiff fails to beat Liverpool, while Southampton stays five points clear of the Welsh side with four games left. Brighton is now three points above Cardiff after drawing 0-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"In the context of things, it's almost like three points," Brighton's Ryan said of the draw.

"With our superior goal difference to what Cardiff have, that point can go a long way to making the difference come the end of the day."

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against West Ham.

Gerard Deulofeu scored twice as Watford beat bottom side Huddersfield 2-1 and relegated Fulham had its second straight win, beating Bournemouth away 1-0 thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty.

Harvey Barnes' stoppage-time goal earned Leicester a controversial 2-2 draw at West Ham, who moments earlier had an apparent clincher wrongly disallowed for offside.

In a pair of Sunday games involving teams fighting for the top four and Champions League qualification, Manchester United visits Everton and Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace.