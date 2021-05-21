Premier lashed over vaccine ‘cop out’

Queensland’s Premier and chief health officer have come under fire for not having rolled up their sleeve for their COVID-19 vaccine despite being eligible. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Emma Brasier

The Queensland Premier and chief health officer have been slammed for not “leading by example” after a survey revealed more than 40 per cent of Queenslanders were “unlikely” to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Thursday that she and Dr Jeannette Young had not yet received their jabs, saying the pair were due to get their flu shot first and then would wait the required two weeks before they could get their COVID shot.

But Ms Palaszczuk has been met with heavy criticism for the delay, especially considering she is the only Australian premier over the age of 50 who has not received her jab.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has not received his vaccine, but under the Australian rollout he is not yet eligible.

“I have to get my flu vaccine first, we’re planning to get that in the next week or two,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

It’s been deemed hypocritical after Dr Young has routinely called for people to “come forward and get vaccinated”.



Federal MP Peter Dutton said he “really didn’t understand” the Queensland Premier’s position.

“I think in a position of leadership it is important, particularly now, to demonstrate that leadership … to make sure you lead by example,” he told Nine’s Today on Friday morning.

“And the Premier and the chief health officer in Queensland have let Queenslanders down and they need to, I think, go out today, roll their sleeve up and make a very public statement about the fact they’ve got the vaccine and encourage other people to do it.”

Some Facebook users accused the Premier of being a case of “do what I say, not as I do”.

“Not a very good example are they?” another wrote.

Wayne Swan came to Ms Palaszczuk and Dr Young’s defence, saying the rollout has been “stuffed up”.

“I think the Premier is mindful of not jumping the queue and (wants) to have the flu shot first,” Mr Swan said.

“I don’t quite understand why we’re piling in on the Queensland Premier.”

A recent survey conducted by Queensland Health revealed 40 per cent of Queenslanders were “unlikely” to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid revelations up to a quarter of available doses had not been used.

According to The Australian, those hesitant respondents cited concern about potential side effects, including blood clots, anaphylaxis and headaches.

Ms Palaszczuk has said she believes the hesitancy would subside in the last quarter of the year when Pfizer and Moderna hubs were established.

“When the hubs open up, and that’s exactly what we’re planning at the moment … I think you will see a big uptake of Queenslanders going to those hubs and getting a vaccine,” she said.

Originally published as Premier lashed over vaccine ‘cop out’