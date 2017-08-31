Premier involved in jobs crisis response

THE PREMIER has told Ipswich City Council she will be directly involved in the government response to Ipswich's jobs crisis.

The council, like other government agencies, has been working with unions and the companies to limit the impact of massive job losses following the shock announcements two major businesses will close.

The council's role includes working to put potential investors in touch with Churchill Abattoir's owners so the facility can reopen.

Mayor-elect Andrew Antoniolli said the council's Economic Development team was working to understand the situation from an industry perspective.

He said the council would do all it could to assist the workers and families.

Yesterday afternoon, Cr Antoniolli spoke directly with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"She is looking very closely at a formal response to the issue. It was a very fruitful discussion," he said.

"Our Economic Development team is working both sides of this issue. We've reached out to the companies and relevant state and federal government agencies around what assistance is being, and can be provided, to employees.

"We're also working to understand the situation from an industry perspective so we can look at what opportunities may exist into the future.

"The owners of the Churchill Abattoir have expressed an interest in tapping into export markets and the council will assist them where possible in achieving this goal. This includes putting the company in touch with any potential investors who may be able to help.

"It's important to note it is early days yet and our immediate focus is on supporting, now and in the months ahead, the many workers and their families who have been impacted by these announcements."