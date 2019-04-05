Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni have met with subbies in Caloundra to discuss landmark building fairness reforms as part of the Goverment from the Sunshine Coast program.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni have met with subbies in Caloundra to discuss landmark building fairness reforms as part of the Goverment from the Sunshine Coast program. Patrick Woods
Business

Premier heads to Germany in search of skilled Ipswich jobs

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Apr 2019 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will head overseas this month on a trade mission aimed at securing jobs for Ipswich.

The Premier told parliament this week she committed to providing "rewarding jobs, secure jobs and skilled jobs for the future".

"That is why, this month, I will travel to Dubai, Germany and the United Kingdom to secure more opportunities for Queensland businesses and more opportunities for Queensland jobs," she said.

"In Germany, I will meet the chief executive officer of Rheinmetall to discuss our partnership that is building phase 2 of the Army's $5billion Land 400 project and hopes to build the army's $15billion phase 3 which is based on its Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle.

"This will also be based in Ipswich.

"This project would secure hundreds of highly skilled secure jobs directly and hundreds more indirectly right through to the 2030s."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    FOOD CHALLENGE: Journalist vs 'The Carnivore'

    premium_icon FOOD CHALLENGE: Journalist vs 'The Carnivore'

    Food & Entertainment VIDEO: "I have 10 minutes to eat it as soon as it plonks down on the table..."

    • 5th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    premium_icon Nine things you need to know about Costco Fuel

    Money Bowsers started pumping at the mega petrol today

    • 5th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
    Ipswich footy mates set for classic duel in must watch match

    premium_icon Ipswich footy mates set for classic duel in must watch match

    Rugby League Goodna welcomes battle with main rivals Brothers

    • 5th Apr 2019 4:05 PM
    Man turns his $100/week habit into his livelihood

    premium_icon Man turns his $100/week habit into his livelihood

    Business It's a habit Alby was always on the look for.