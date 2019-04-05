Premier heads to Germany in search of skilled Ipswich jobs

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni have met with subbies in Caloundra to discuss landmark building fairness reforms as part of the Goverment from the Sunshine Coast program.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk will head overseas this month on a trade mission aimed at securing jobs for Ipswich.

The Premier told parliament this week she committed to providing "rewarding jobs, secure jobs and skilled jobs for the future".

"That is why, this month, I will travel to Dubai, Germany and the United Kingdom to secure more opportunities for Queensland businesses and more opportunities for Queensland jobs," she said.

"In Germany, I will meet the chief executive officer of Rheinmetall to discuss our partnership that is building phase 2 of the Army's $5billion Land 400 project and hopes to build the army's $15billion phase 3 which is based on its Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle.

"This will also be based in Ipswich.

"This project would secure hundreds of highly skilled secure jobs directly and hundreds more indirectly right through to the 2030s."