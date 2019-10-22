Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time last week, Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Question Time last week, Picture: Dan Peled/AAP
Politics

Premier guilty of contempt, ordered to apologise

by Sarah Vogler
22nd Oct 2019 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has been ordered to apologise to Parliament after being found guilty of contempt for stripping the Katter's Australian Party of its resources when its MPs would not denounce then Senator Fraser Anning.

Parliament's powerful Ethics Committee handed down its report into the matter this morning, 12 months after the matter was initially referred by Speaker Curtis Pitt.

"The committee finds that the actions of the Premier in threatening to withdraw parliamentary resources from KAP members unless they made a statement to the Premier's satisfaction condemning Senator (Fraser) Anning's Speech in the Senate, and withdrawing parliamentary resources from KAP members on the basis that they failed to make a statement to the Premier's satisfaction condemning Senator Anning's Speech in the Senate amounted to an improper interference with the free performance by the KAP members of their duties and constitutes a contempt of the parliament."

"Where the Premier fell into error was to link the review of the KAP's additional resources, and the ultimate withdrawal of those resources, with the call to denounce Senator Anning's statement.

But the committee found there were "mitigating circumstances", finding the apology to be an "adequate penalty" for the contempt.

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk contempt politics queensland

Top Stories

    Mum's warning after repulsive act at Springfield Lagoon

    premium_icon Mum's warning after repulsive act at Springfield Lagoon

    Crime A woman has warned unsuspecting people to beware after she was subjected to a lewd act at Springfield Lagoon.

    Staggering amount of jobs for Qld after new runway opens

    premium_icon Staggering amount of jobs for Qld after new runway opens

    News Brisbane Airport jobs to boom with new runway opening

    Woman hospitalised after quad bike crash

    premium_icon Woman hospitalised after quad bike crash

    Crime A woman was hospitalised after a quad bike crash.

    Rail commuter hell: Long delays across rail network

    premium_icon Rail commuter hell: Long delays across rail network

    News Rail commuters across SEQ are in for a rough start to the day