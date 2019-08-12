Menu
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Politics

Jackie Trad could face action by Annastacia Palaszczuk

by Sarah Vogler
12th Aug 2019 1:13 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says she could take "independent action" against Treasurer Jackie Trad should she be found to have breached the ministerial code of conduct over a contentious Woolloongabba investment property.

But she said it was too early to say what that might be, insisting she would wait for the Crime and Corruption Commission to report back first.

"That's something that I take very seriously in relation to the ministerial code of conduct," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I am going to wait until the assessment is carried out by the CCC because sometimes those assessments ... they also make recommendations.

"When they look at these issues they look at everything.

"They may look at the issues of the pecuniary interest register.

"They may look at the Cabinet handbook.

"Let's take one step at a time.

"Then I will look at what ever the CCC says and then I may take independent action as well."

