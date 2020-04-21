Premier facility receives $30k revamp

BENEFACTORS: Sam Doggett and the Hornets pace battery should generate more bounce next season following off-season pitch repairs.

CRICKET: Ipswich cricketers are set to benefit from about $30,000 in upgrades to the region’s premier ground.

Ground staff at Baxter Oval are currently restoring the wicket and flattening areas inside the 30m circle in which water pools during wet weather.

The wicket was pulled out and a full renovation conducted before it was replaced.

A dressing of top soil will be added and fresh grass scheduled to be laid on Friday is expected to need four weeks to take hold.

IWMCA senior co-ordinator Craig Jesberg said the process had not been undertaken for 20 years and it was the ideal period to have the work done given the Ipswich Cats were not using the ground due to the coronavirus shutdown.

He said there had been some issues relating to a lack of bounce during the latest season and every effort was being made to ensure greater consistency.

“We’ve been rolling it and trying to get it dead level,” he said.

“We’re doing the surrounds as well, so there are no areas where water can lie, so hopefully next season the ground is all micky mouse.”

Jesberg said the Hornets would be looking to continue in the same vein after a sensational season and the upgrades would only enhance their chances while also benefiting the rest of the region’s players which used the ground on occasions.

“They did well with what they had,’ he said.

“It wasn’t very bowler friendly. With fresh grass, fresh soil, fresh everything we’re very confident we’ll have it right for next season.”

In a sign of progress, the works were funded by the Hornets, IWMCA and an Ipswich City Council grant.

Jesberg said this level of co-operation and sharing the pool of money among all of Ipswich cricket would only increase should the proposed merger of the Hornets and the IWMCA committees go ahead.

“That money will be for everybody, not just the Hornets,” he said.

“That’s juniors as well. Hopefully, we’re more focused and we can work together as one, and go forward in leaps and bounds. That’s the way it has to be if we are going to join together.”

Stakeholders held a telephone conference last night to discuss terms of the merger.

IWMCA groundskeepers are also gradually carrying out refurbishments on the city’s other turf wickets.