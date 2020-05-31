Menu
Premier eases COVID-19 restrictions for Queensland

by Jack McKay, The Courier-Mail
31st May 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 11:36 AM
QUEENSLANDERS will be allowed to take unlimited travel throughout all of the state from midday tomorrow.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will also be allowed from tomorrow, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced.

"This is tremendous news," she said.

The travel throughout the state includes overnight stays.

Ms Palaszczuk said the easing of restrictions was brought forward due to the "remarkable" work the public has done in abiding by restrictions and keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

The Premier stood firm on the state's borders remaining closed to interstate travellers.

From midday June 12, all restaurants and cafes that have extra room beyond the four square metre rule will be allowed to cater for up to 20 people in each section of the venue.

MORE TO COME

