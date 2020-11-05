Premier, drop the border arrogance and follow Gladys’ lead

How very arrogant of newly re-elected Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to not even respond to her NSW counterpart's requests to discuss borders.

Does Ms Palaszczuk still think Queensland is its own nation, disconnected from the rest of Australia?

Gladys Berejiklian has repeatedly reached out to our Premier, calling for the northern NSW border to open before further economic devastation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is reportedly refusing to respond to Gladys Berejiklian’s requests to discuss borders. Picture: Patrick Woods

Ms Berejiklian has the common sense to see that belligerence over borders is damaging Australia and creating unnecessary, brutal hardship as businesses continue to go to the wall and loved ones are unable to see each other.

Ms Palaszczuk, in stark contrast, thinks that deferring to the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young as Queensland law dictates under public health emergencies, equals being a strong leader.

Wrong.

A strong leader also takes into account the wellbeing of all of her constituents, which in this case includes those Queenslanders north of the Tweed and right along the coastline where tourism used to be big business and deserves to be again.

A strong leader also listens to competing concerns and is not too proud to challenge previous decisions.



A strong leader also is adept at big-picture thinking, looking ahead to what is best and weighing up risk against benefits.

Perhaps Ms Palaszczuk is still on cloud nine after her surprising win on Saturday, surprising in that so many Queenslanders were able to forget Labor's dreadful record on unemployment, crime prevention, child protection, integrity scandals and more, and its laughable management of the economy amid astronomical debt.

Be that as it may, the Premier should at the very least show some humility and bipartisanship towards NSW's Liberal Premier, and discuss the long overdue opening of our borders.

Waiting for zero transmission is like Waiting for Godot. As in the famous Samuel Beckett play, Godot never arrives. Neither will a COVID-free country until a vaccine is developed.

Originally published as Premier, drop the border arrogance and follow Gladys' lead