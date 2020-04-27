Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus

27th Apr 2020 8:49 AM

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there have been three new coronavirus cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

The Premier will will hold a press conference this morning to update the state on the latest coronavirus news.

It comes after Ms Palaszczuk yesterday flagged the easing of some restrictions in Queensland from next weekend.

 

It means Queenslanders will be able to go shopping for non-essential itms, take a picnic and sunbake at the beach.

People have also been told they can go for a drive, but only within 50km of their home.

 

The measures will be reviewed in two weeks, with more relaxations possible if cases remain low.

It comes after just three new cases were announced on Sunday morning, with the state's total now at 1033.

Two new cases were announced on Saturday, making it 11 straight days when new cases were restricted to fewer than 10.

 

Originally published as Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QT’s name and shame: 16 drink drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon QT’s name and shame: 16 drink drivers in Ipswich court

        News Each week The Queensland Times names people who have been caught for drink or drug driving.

        Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

        premium_icon Coronavirus nearly gone from West Moreton region

        Health More than 30 of the region’s confirmed patients no longer test positive to the...

        Gatton cops clear up confusion about essential travel

        premium_icon Gatton cops clear up confusion about essential travel

        Health If your travel is deemed non-essential, you could cop a $1334 fine.

        USQ offers free courses during health crisis

        premium_icon USQ offers free courses during health crisis

        News UpSkill is a suite of online mini courses which involve about 40 hours of learning...