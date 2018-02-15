Premier challenged on New Acland's future

Geoff has been working for the QT since August 2011 covering Ipswich’s rural areas. He started working for APN in January 2010 with the Chinchilla News in western Queensland after growing up on a grain farm. Geoff spends his time out of work watching far too much sport following the Reds, the Broncos and various American teams.

LEGAL action could be the last hope for the New Acland expansion, with the Queensland Government declining to intervene in the approval.

The Environment Department on Wednesday announced it would not amend the mine's environmental application to allow the stage three expansion.

The department's decision came after the Queensland Land Court last year recommended the government not allow the expansion to take place. Mine owner New Hope has launched a judicial review of that recommendation.

In Parliament on Thursday, Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk why the department had been permitted to disallow the expansion while the review was ongoing.

"Despite the Government previously telling Queenslanders that Labor would respect the judicial process in relation to the New Hope's Environmental Authority amendment application, which is still underway, why has the Palaszczuk Government again flip-flopped on a resources project and put at risk 700 jobs in Queensland and on the Darling Downs?" he asked.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament her government would not intervene in the court process.

"It is an important question, Mr Speaker. He did quietly state that there were some matters before the court, Mr Speaker, and let me say that on this side of the house we will accept that court decision," she said.

"There is a judicial review process that is currently underway and that needs to go through the proper stages Mr Speaker, which the government has nothing to do with. So, Mr Speaker, we will await the outcome of this judicial review and as I have said publicly ... we will accept the final decision of that judicial review hearing."

The judicial review is set to return to court next month. -NewsRegional