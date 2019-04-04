Premier calls for meeting to fix dangerous Ipswich road

A MEETING to discuss long-awaited funding for the worst intersection on the Warrego Highway will be held between Labor politicians, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed.

The Premier was responding to a question from Moggill MP Christian Rowan in parliament, who asked why Transport Minister Mark Bailey had not listened to Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and funded the upgrade of the Mount Crosby Rd intersection over the Warrego Highway.

"Minister Bailey would love to meet with the Member for Blair and discuss this issue," Ms Palaszczuk said.

In responding to a petition to upgrade the intersection, Mr Bailey blamed the Federal Government for not providing its half of cash.

Mr Neumann told the QT the state was yet to provide plans for the upgrade.

Both levels of government have failed to commit funds to the upgrade, which is expected to cost $19million.

Ms Palaszczuk blamed the Federal Coalition Government for failing to stump up cash.

"If Bill Shorten is elected prime minister, there's probably more chance of getting it done," she said of the intersection upgrade.

Chuwar resident Sandra Clarke's petition to upgrade the Mount Crosby Rd received more than 1700 signatures.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he would continue to lobby the Minister for Transport and Main Roads to upgrade the busy intersection.

Dr Rowan said Federal Labor "know how useless" the State Government was at taking action.

"When Federal Labor is speaking out against State Labor, it's clear we have a divided party that can't make decisions," he said.

"It seems everyone but Annastacia Palaszczuk understands the importance of fixing this intersection and preventing any more accidents.

"There's no more room for excuses - Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to make a formal submission and fix this dangerous intersection immediately."