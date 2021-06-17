A new Queensland Travel Declaration will be permanently introduced for all travellers entering the state, in a bid to assist with Covid-19 contact tracing. It comes as the Premier urges residents to reconsider travel to Greater Sydney amid fears of an outbreak.

A new Queensland Travel Declaration will be permanently introduced for all travellers entering the state as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urges residents to reconsider travelling to Greater Sydney amid fears of a Covid-19 outbreak.

From 1am on June 19 anybody entering Queensland will be required to complete a new Queensland Travel declaration - an online form designed to make contact tracing "so much easier", she said.

The Premier revealed restrictions on travel to Greater Melbourne would also remain for another seven days.

It comes as Queensland administered 14,054 vaccines in the past 24 hours.

The state recorded six new cases, all in hotel quarantine.

Health Minister Yvette D'ath is expected to reveal whether Queensland would introduce any restrictions following a case at Bondi in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.

The NSW Government has a list of identified exposure sites, and Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said anyone who had been to the locations should follow advice.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation in NSW over coming days," she said.

"It's important that anyone who has been to these venues in Sydney follow the advice of NSW Health, and not travel.

"If you have been to any of these sites and are already in Queensland, you must immediately travel by private transport directly to your home or accommodation and quarantine.

Originally published as Premier announces permanent border pass to enter Queensland