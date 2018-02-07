Premier: Where are the jobs, Adani?

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Adani is not meeting its new jobs targets. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

EIGHT months after granting approval for the controversial Adani megamine project, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the Indian giant is not meeting its job creation expectations.

Of the back of Federal Labor leader Bill Shorten's claim of "fake jobs", Ms Palaszczuk said she expected more from the project at this point.

"They were given the green light about eight months ago now, in my recollection... we have been very firm in that they need to get on with those jobs," she said.

"We need to make sure the milestones are met and that is an issue for the company."

In a major shift in rhetoric, Ms Palaszczuk refused to strike down Mr Shorten's comments.

"Those milestones, in some circumstances, have not been met due to the lack of finance," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk also delivered a broadside to Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill who denied Mr Shorten's claims of fake jobs and said her city was seeing "real jobs" with "real dollars being spent in the economy".

The Premier said Ms Hill was aware of the job benchmarks set for Adani.

"The Mayor was at the signing ceremony where they said they were going to get on with the job of creating those jobs," Ms Palaszczuk said.