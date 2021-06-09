Pregnant women finally get advice on Covid jab

Australian authorities have finally given safety directions for pregnant women regarding Covid-19 vaccinations, and which jab is safe to get.

Pregnant women have now got safety directions regarding the Covid-19 vaccine with the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) and The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommending they get the Pfizer vaccine at any stage of pregnancy.

"Women have been very keen to know what they should do and it is good to finally be able to give them some advice straight from the safety experts," Brisbane obstetrician Gino Pecoraro told The Courier-Mail.

"Up to this point we have been telling women there isn't enough data on the vaccine in pregnant women and we have been looking at the best evidence of the time," Prof Pecoraro said.

Dr Gino Pecoraro at his Brisbane practice. Picture: Glenn Hunt/The Australian

RANZCOG and ATAGI are advising women to discuss the decision in relation to timing of vaccination with their health professional. Women who are trying to become pregnant do not need to delay vaccination or avoid becoming pregnant after vaccination.

The bodies warn that the risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 is significantly higher for pregnant women and their unborn babies.

"Global surveillance data from large numbers of pregnant women have not identified any significant safety concerns with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines given at any stage of pregnancy. Furthermore, there is also evidence of antibody in cord blood and breastmilk, which may offer protection to infants through passive immunity," a joint statement said.

RANZCOG recommends that all healthcare workers with direct patient contact, and other workers in areas of increased exposure to COVID-19 be allocated to lower risk duties that have reduced risk of exposure to patients with, or suspected to have, COVID-19 infection, working from home or leave of absence.

The College recognises that pregnant women are, appropriately, often anxious about their own health and protective of their unborn baby. Where this is not possible to avoid exposure, pregnant workers who are in an at-risk work environment should be offered vaccination.

It is expected that the large majority of pregnant women infected with Covid-19 will experience only mild or moderate cold or flu like symptoms. However, pregnant women are potentially at increased risk of complications from any respiratory disease due to the physiological changes that occur in pregnancy. These include reduced lung function, increased oxygen consumption and changed immunity. In particular, pregnant women with comorbidities are at higher risk of hospital admission, ventilation and severe illness.

