Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were called to Gloria Close in Mount Colah.
Police were called to Gloria Close in Mount Colah.
News

Teen arrested after pregnant woman stabbed

27th Jul 2018 6:31 AM

A PREGNANT woman has been stabbed in the stomach and left for dead after she confronted an intruder in her home in Sydney's north last night.

Police say the woman, aged in her 30s and seven months pregnant, was home alone when she was attacked during a violent house invasion on Gloria Close in Mount Colah at about 8.50pm last night.

She disturbed the intruder during a break-and-enter before she was stabbed several times in the stomach and chest.

The attacker fled the scene and the wounded woman sought assistance from neighbours before emergency services were contacted and rushed to the scene.

The incident took place at about 8.50pm last night. Picture: Google Maps
The incident took place at about 8.50pm last night. Picture: Google Maps

 

 

About an hour later, a 14-year-old boy was arrested at a home on a nearby street.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital. A NSW Police spokeswoman said she is in a stable condition this morning, however it is unknown what the condition of the unborn baby is.

The teenage boy was taken to Hornsby Hospital for treatment to hand wounds believed to have been suffered during the incident.

He is currently awaiting surgery under police guard.

crime editors picks intruder pregnant woman stabbed sydney teen

Top Stories

    Balaclava bashing after saying 'No' to drugs

    premium_icon Balaclava bashing after saying 'No' to drugs

    News Man found wandering streets after being bound, gagged and beaten.

    • 27th Jul 2018 6:15 AM
    Why the future of Ipswich's koalas appear brighter in SEQ

    premium_icon Why the future of Ipswich's koalas appear brighter in SEQ

    Environment It is estimated between 2000 and 4000 koalas are located in Ipswich

    Whatever happened to Big John Zupp?

    premium_icon Whatever happened to Big John Zupp?

    Business IF you don’t remember the man himself you’ll likely remember his ads

    • 27th Jul 2018 7:55 AM
    Give us compo if we’re sacked: Councillor

    premium_icon Give us compo if we’re sacked: Councillor

    Council News "IPSWICH councillors should receive dismissal payouts."

    Local Partners