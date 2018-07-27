Teen arrested after pregnant woman stabbed

Police were called to Gloria Close in Mount Colah.

A PREGNANT woman has been stabbed in the stomach and left for dead after she confronted an intruder in her home in Sydney's north last night.

Police say the woman, aged in her 30s and seven months pregnant, was home alone when she was attacked during a violent house invasion on Gloria Close in Mount Colah at about 8.50pm last night.

She disturbed the intruder during a break-and-enter before she was stabbed several times in the stomach and chest.

The attacker fled the scene and the wounded woman sought assistance from neighbours before emergency services were contacted and rushed to the scene.

The incident took place at about 8.50pm last night. Picture: Google Maps

About an hour later, a 14-year-old boy was arrested at a home on a nearby street.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital. A NSW Police spokeswoman said she is in a stable condition this morning, however it is unknown what the condition of the unborn baby is.

The teenage boy was taken to Hornsby Hospital for treatment to hand wounds believed to have been suffered during the incident.

He is currently awaiting surgery under police guard.