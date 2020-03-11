Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after a violent home invasion last night. Picture: iStock
A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after a violent home invasion last night. Picture: iStock
Crime

Pregnant woman injured in violent home invasion

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
11th Mar 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An expectant mother is recovering in hospital after she was injured in a violent home invasion overnight.

Townsville Police confirmed they were still looking for two men who were armed with a pick-style weapon when they attacked the woman in her Condon home.

Kirwan station officer-in-charge Acting Senior Sergeant Devon Cupitt said the woman was confronted by the men in her lounge room about 10pm.

A struggle erupted and the woman suffered some scratches to her arms and "marks" to her stomach.

She told police she was pregnant.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to Jabiru St about 10pm and took a woman to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Act Snr Sgt Cupitt said there was no witnesses to the incident.

Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch were investigating the incident.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime home attack pregnant woman queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley man’s unfamiliar drug stumps magistrate

        premium_icon Laidley man’s unfamiliar drug stumps magistrate

        News POLICE saw a grinder on a lounge, and noticed the smell of cannabis.

        Homeless man had nowhere to go, told to move on by cops

        premium_icon Homeless man had nowhere to go, told to move on by cops

        News “Your honour, he had nowhere else to go.”

        Weirdest GoFundMe pages asking for your money

        premium_icon Weirdest GoFundMe pages asking for your money

        News From pyramids to potato computers. See the list

        Repeat police spitter free after brief jail time

        premium_icon Repeat police spitter free after brief jail time

        News Court hears offender ‘intoxicated’ when he spat at police officer