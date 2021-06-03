Pregnant woman choked, kicked by former partner

A man has been jailed for multiple offences of domestic violence.

A WOMAN has told a court of nightmares and ongoing fear for her life after suffering violence at the hands of her young boyfriend.

The offender’s violence involved choking his partner into unconsciousness and kicking her in the stomach while she was pregnant with their child.

The 20-year-old pregnant woman suffered the assaults on July 27 and August 4, 2020, Ipswich District Court heard.

While hearing the case Queensland’s Chief Judge Brian Devereaux SC, said it was quite disturbing that a person so young could use that level of violence against their partner.

The man, now aged 21, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm when armed; choking when in a domestic setting (domestic violence); three charges of common assault; and two charges of wilful damage.

The wilful damage charges involved him damaging her mobile phone.

Seated in the dock, the man’s new partner sat behind in the public seating area to show her support.

The victim asked the court for her female friend to read her victim impact statement.

It revealed how she experienced a loss in personal safety and “felt helpless in my situation”.

She told of her fear and feeling threatened and that she no longer saw her world as being safe.

She was diagnosed with PTSD – attributed to the violence in the relationship — and is receiving ongoing professional mental health counselling.

“I will be in therapy for a long time to come,” she stated.

Chief Judge Devereaux spoke onto the public record with more details of the agreed facts of the Crown prosecution case.

He said a protection order had been made some weeks before the offences were committed.

In one assault the man kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.

Another assault involved him grabbing the woman’s throat with his right hand and digging his finger in, saying: “I’m going to kill you”.

She was assaulted in an early morning incident when the man punched her in the right eye with a closed fist.

He then threw a plate which struck her below the right eye, causing bleeding.

Chief Judge Devereaux said the distressed woman had picked up a small knife, saying, “I’m done”.

The man then grabbed her throat with his right hand and squeezed. The woman became unconscious and afterwards was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police arrested and charged him after he was located on August 18. He had been held in jail 288 days prior to sentence.

Chief Judge Devereaux said her statement made it plain that the man’s offending continued to cause her distress.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme argued for the man’s immediate release and detailed in his submission the young man’s issues, saying he was born with alcohol and heroin dependency as a result of his mother’s drug addiction.

His mother died when he was aged 12.

He said the man was now prepared to take action to aid his rehabilitation.

Chief Judge Devereaux said he had previous drug convictions and his problems with drugs were apparently continuing.

“The offences are very serious and dangerous,” Chief Judge Devereaux told him.

“It is really appalling behaviour.

“It is actually disturbing that one so young could use this level of violence.

“The laws are there to protect people from that kind of conduct. To stop you and others who may think it is all right to assault and choke their partner.”

Chief Judge Devereaux told the man he was not sure that he really understood what he had done.

He sentenced the man to two-years and nine months jail for the choking offence, along with concurrent jail terms of 12 months and six months.

A parole date was set for July 17, and he will remain on parole for 22 months.