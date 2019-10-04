Pregnant mum and family rescue man before ute explodes

HEROIC EFFORT: Josh Morris and another civilian help emergency services at the Kilkivan crash.

"HE WOULD have been dead."

These were the words of Kell Munn after her partner Josh Morris and stepson Dylan Morris pulled a Dalby man called John from a car involved in a two-vehicle crash at Kilkivan this morning.

The Gympie family was driving down to Stanthorpe just after 8.30am to attend a wake when they came across the crash.

Initially, Ms Munn said they didn't realise they were the first on the scene of the accident.

"We got out of the car and could see smoke coming from the ute," Ms Munn said.

"Josh has gone and ran straight up to the ute.

"The man was stuck in there with the seatbelt still on and Josh couldn't get it undone.

"He was also wedged up in the front of the car against the steering wheel.

Local Gympie family Josh Morris, Kell Munn's daughter Jade Mandavy and Kell Munn. Kell Munn

"I'm seven months' pregnant so I tried to run up the road to find some scissors.

"By the time I came back, a lady had given Josh a Stanley knife and he had cut the seatbelt off him.

"Josh and Dylan then managed to get him out of the car and to the other side of the road."

After they pulled the man from car, Ms Munn said they realised how close they all came to death.

"Within 10 seconds the ute was up in flames," she said.

"Once Josh helped the man in the ute to safety, he ran over to the four-wheel-drive to try and help out.

"There were flames under the ute before it caught on fire.

"That same fire started spreading up the road and the bystanders did such a good job of trying to help out.

"They used branches to try and contain the fire and a few men ran up the road with fire extinguishes in case the four-wheel-drive caught on fire."

Despite his injuries, Ms Munn said when the man from Dalby was being put in the ambulance he said to Josh, "Don't tell me my ute is on fire?".

Father and son Josh and Dylan Morris helped pull a man from a car involved in a Kilkivan crash. Kell Munn

Ms Munn said she was extremely proud of Josh and Dylan's heroic efforts as well as the bystanders at the crash.