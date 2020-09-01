Menu
Crime

Pregnant cancer faker appeals jail sentence

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
1st Sep 2020 3:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who faked her cancer diagnosis to scam the Townsville community of almost $55,000 is appealing her two-year prison sentence.

Lucy Victoria Wieland, 28, was sentenced to jail on August 4 for multiple fraud charges surrounding her fake battle with terminal ovarian cancer between May and October, 2018.

Wieland, who is eight months pregnant, submitted documents to the Townsville District Court on Friday to appeal her sentence.

Lucy Victoria Wieland, 28, was sentenced to jail in August. Picture: Alix Sweeney
The documents state the appeal was based on the grounds the sentence was "manifestly excessive".

Wieland pleaded guilty to defrauding her ex-boyfriend and dishonestly obtaining money from the Baseball Association of Townsville.

At her sentence, Wieland's defence barrister Michael Hibble told the court his client had a rare mental disorder where she faked her illness to gain sympathy.

Lucy Wieland faked her cancer diagnosis for even months.
Wieland told police she did not remember the seven months where she was telling friends and family she was sick.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen told the court Wieland blatantly lied about her illness on medical forms when she donated blood several times in 2018.

Her former housemate spoke with the Townsville Bulletin after the sentence, saying she was unaware Wieland was executing a well-researched theatrical ruse.

Wieland will be eligible for parole on February 4 next year.

Originally published as Pregnant cancer faker appeals jail sentence

