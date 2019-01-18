Menu
AERIAL: The 30-lot subdivision at Flinders View.
Business

Predicted growth prompts new sub-division at Flinders View

Hayden Johnson
by
18th Jan 2019 2:39 PM
LONG-TERM growth predicted for Ipswich has prompted a Gold Coast company to built its first land development at Flinders View.

Gold Coast engineering company Protest Engineering will put its range of services to the test through its own property development in Ipswich.

The 30-lot subdivision at Flinders View on the Cunningham Highway is the first foray into land sub division for the company, headed by Sam Bamford and Liam Kelly.

The company bought the site in November, with the lots ready to go to market by April.

Protest has engaged a civil contractor to undertake the required works on the 1.9ha parcel of land before offering building sites to the market.

Protest owner Sam Bamford said the ability to diversify into development gave the company another component to its business, while saving on costs of engineering and project management services.

"By utilising our own range of engineering services on the site we're able to see first-hand the processes and outcomes that we provide to clients on a daily basis," Mr Bamford said.

"We can ensure all civil works and engineering aspects of the sub division are fine tuned and the most cost effective outcomes are utilised, providing a better result for the company and more competitive land packages for builders."

Protest has been working extensively in the Ipswich region and have decided to invest, predicting long-term benefits from the expected growth in the city.

