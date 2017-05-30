"Second coming" of Pauline Hanson is going pear-shaped

ISN'T IT just so predictable to see the "second coming" of Pauline Hanson going pear-shaped once again?

One could say somewhat sarcastically that after the "first coming " ended in a humiliating train wreck that crashed and burnt, are we once again witnessing another crash and burn?

This time in a light aircraft covered in One Nation logos that no-one seems to own.

These repeated claims by previous One Nation candidates about unconventional money requirements forced on them and how the party runs its financial affairs are all too frequent and go back many years to when One Nation candidates were first elected to the Queensland Parliament.

They cannot just be brushed aside by Hanson as the accusations of disgruntled, dumped candidates.

There's no suggestion here that other political parties have never been involved in alleged electoral fraud.

But the problem with Hanson is that the accusations of wrongdoing are almost always levelled against her or her executives by her own party members.

Her constant claim of being "above politics" doesn't stack up especially with political donations or preference deals.

Hanson just loves to tell Australians she's the only politician standing up for battlers, but so far she's supported the LNP Government to pass almost every contentious piece of legislation by reducing wages and benefits for those same Aussie battlers.

KEITH DUNCAN

Pimlico