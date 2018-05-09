Mum's battle after stranger attacks

SUFFERING a bout of severe influenza an Ipswich woman fell prey to a 60-year-old stranger in her own home.

The groping hands of Peter Sleep left the victim feeling disgusted and dirty, and so traumatised that she would later self-harm.



While Sleep remains in jail after being convicted of the sexual crimes, the woman fled her former rented house and to get her children away from Ipswich.



She even dumped her bed after the assault.



Sleep's actions left the young mum with ongoing health and financial consequences. Her children are in a new school and she received psychological and professional counselling.



The attack traumatised her further by reopening old scars.



"I dropped out my studies. I do feel fearful and I keep to myself," she said.



"I just feel if I wasn't sick maybe I'd have seen it coming."



In the precursor to the attack, Sleep struck up a conversation with the woman in her front yard. Under the guise of helping her with a wall mould problem and a broken light bulb, he wrapped his arms around her and hoisted her off a chair, assaulting her.



The victim said she was cornered in a bedroom and hurt her back.



At one stage she said she thought she was going to be killed.



"No means no. You can't misinterpret that," she said.



"I had my hands across my chest to stop him then he tried to get my pants off."



She said Sleep also kept trying to kiss her and later at a friend's house she recalled scrubbing herself vigorously with hot water.



"I felt so disgusted. I just wanted to peel all my flesh off from his touch afterwards," she recalled.



"I self-mutilated quite extensively, wherever he touched me."



The woman said Sleep began rambling in his conversation about Lightning Ridge, taking women there to meet millionaires, and other "weird stuff".



"Where he grabbed my breasts I tried to cut my nipples off," she said.



"I felt so violated. There is the lingering feeling of him groping me."



In her evidence she had been able to push past him, saying she had to go to an appointment.



Then when he arrived a few days later police were quickly at her house and arrested Sleep down the street.

The woman said anyone who suffered sexual assault should report it.



"Absolutely. Come forward," she said.



"The detectives were quite compassionate, caring and easy to deal with."



She said they talked her into getting professional help.



"I am glad that I reported it to police," she said.



"And since I've been through court and seen him sentenced I do feel somewhat self-empowered."

Predator targeted woman after he 'weasled' way in

A GROPING grandad who tackled an Ipswich woman in her own home was described as "a middle-aged sexual predator" when he faced court.

"You see yourself as middle-aged Lothario but you are delusional, Mr Sleep," Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC told the 60-year-old man who "weasled" his way into her house.

With his grey and white bushy beard, Peter Clifford Sleep was silent in the dock of the District Court as Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said he'd previously assaulted a woman who hired him to mow her lawn.

Sleep, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting a 31-year-old woman on August 28, 2017; and indecently exposing himself.

The former South Australian also has convictions for sex offences in Adelaide.

Mr Anoozer said the West Ipswich woman was gardening in her front yard when Sleep got out of his car and went over and began chatting about yard work.

He was a total stranger to the young mum, but it later emerged he'd been watching her on previous occasions.

The trusting woman allowed Sleep to enter her house to show him her wall mould problem wall and to help change light bulbs.

She stood on a chair to show how the lights were out of her reach when Sleep suddenly put his arms around her and lifted her down from the chair.

He grabbed her saying she was pretty and tried to kiss her.

Mr Anoozer said Sleep lifted the woman's shirt and squeezed both breasts then tried to pull down her pants.

Sleep also exposed himself.

Sleep then left the house, but said he'd be back.

The woman reported the assault to police and Ipswich officers were quickly on the scene when Sleep returned to her house three days later.

He was arrested and had been held in custody 238 days before his court appearance.

The woman wrote a Victim Impact Statement. Mr Anoozer said the victim and her children relocated after the attack.

The Crown case said it was a serious offence committed by a stranger against a vulnerable woman, and Sleep was already on a suspended sentence for a similar crime.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said that after his sexual assaults in Adelaide, Sleep received psychiatric help. Mr Neaves said Sleep's wife still supported him.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Sleep won the woman's trust by offering to help, then after lifting her down from the chair told her he'd first noticed her working in the garden some months before, which would have been disturbing to her.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was disturbingly similar to an offence that he sentenced Sleep for in March 2017.

"It would be extremely frightening. After having weasled your way in for your own sexual gratification. It has had a profound effect on her," he said.

"She ceased her studies and relocated her home. All so you could get a sexual thrill."

He said it was not unjust to activate the suspended six-month sentence. Sleep was sentenced to 18 months' jail, which was added to the previous sentence.

He will be eligible to apply for parole on May 1.