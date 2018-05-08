Predator magician left death note - 'it was time to go home'

A MAGICIAN'S death in custody followed horrendous offending - and a belief it was time "to go home to God."

An inquest into the death of disgraced escapologist Franky Houdini heard the child molester was facing extradition for even more sex charges.

Andy Seery, a now-retired detective sergeant, went to investigate when Houdini was found dead inside his Wolston jail cell in 2015.

The former Ipswich magician's lifeless body was found against the cell door.

"There was a letter on the bed, as I recall," Mr Seery told Brisbane Coroners Court on Tuesday.

"He said something about it was time for him to go home to God."

Mr Seery said Houdini had "a few issues with suicidal tendencies" at least as far back as 2008.

"He was under medication for some time, or under care for some time."

Mr Seery said investigations found Houdini, 42, was a quiet inmate who kept to himself and had no known enemies in jail.

The former cop said Houdini was wanted in NSW for more child sex allegations.

"New South Wales had indicated they would extradite him anyway, so his likelihood of freedom was pretty remote for a while."

The former cop said he spoke to Houdini's mother.

Mr Seery said she did not want to provide a statement, but said something like: "I thought the cells had been set up to prevent this type of thing happening."

It is mandatory to have an inquest when somebody dies in custody in Queensland.

Coroner Terry Ryan is likely to examine the data-sharing arrangements between Queensland Corrective Services and health authorities.

The inquest heard a psychiatrist was seeing Houdini, who was also on an involuntary treatment order.

The court was told the QCS psychological services team was not provided with all this medical information.

Houdini was jailed for six years in 2010 after being found guilty of multiple crimes against girls.

He was jailed after filming himself having sex with an underage girl and planning to sell the movie on the black market.

The inquest continues. -NewsRegional

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.