Predator betrayed parents' trust with vile act

AN IPSWICH jury found a young girl's candid evidence so compelling that it convicted a 43-year-old man of committing sex offences against her despite his denial of the crimes.

The Ipswich District Court heard how the man had betrayed the trust of the girl's parents, who had taken him into their home.

The offences took place when the girl's parents were out on "date nights" and in the early morning when they were asleep.

Sentencing Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC labelled the offences vile. He said the child had described vividly how it made her "feel like throwing up".

The man, who cannot be named, was convicted after being found guilty by jury of maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child under 12; and indecent treatment of a child under 12, under care.

Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said the man was 39 and 40 at the time, between October 2014 and May 2015, when the victim was eight-years old.

"He was not a step-parent but he was allowed to discipline her and he had a position of authority in the household," Mr Needham said.

In his submission, defence barrister Damien Gates outlined the man's health issues. He sought a penalty of no more than five years in jail.

"The acts described by the child were, in my view, frank and very believable," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"There is no demonstration of remorse or insight into your offending. You were a resident in the parents' home. Invited there by an act of kindness on their behalf."

Judge Horneman-Wren sentenced the man to separate jail terms of five years, and 18 months, to be served concurrently. He made no order on parole eligibility or release dates.