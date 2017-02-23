Pre-selection battles to follow boundaries release

DECISION TIME: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will have some big decisions to make when the draft redistribution boundaries are released.

EXPECT a raft of pre-selection showdowns from both major parties in the coming months if the draft report on the redistribution of state seats is released.

The Electoral Commission Queensland is set to announce the draft boundary changes after the Queensland Redistribution Commission considered submissions from political parties and members of the public.

There will likely be 93 seats, an increase of four, at the next Queensland election unless Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calls an early election.

Although Ms Palaszczuk refused to guarantee the election would be fought on the new boundaries yesterday, a source told the QT that it was unlikely there would be much change to the draft boundaries before the final changes were ratified.

"So when the draft comes out you are likely to see both parties start pre-selecting candidates in seats that they don't currently hold," the source said.

"There is a lot of speculation but an election before October is unlikely, so the new boundaries should be in play."

Both major parties are keen for the draft report to come out sooner rather than later so they can advance their planning with clarity and certainty.

The ALP suggests four new electorates in its submission to the Queensland Redistribution Commission - in Caboolture in the Moreton Bay local government area, Nerang in the northern part of the Gold Coast, Ipswich in the Ipswich council area and in the Caloundra area at the southern end of the Sunshine Coast.

Both major parties support a new seat based around Springfield.

The LNP has similar suggestions for new seats to the ALP, although instead of Caboolture it proposed a new electorate at Palmerston in North Queensland