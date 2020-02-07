Pre-season rages ahead of trials

Australian Cricket has well and truly outstayed its welcome.

It is time for some football.

The Jets will be taking on three trial games in 2020, starting with Ipswich Brothers next Saturday at Esk, Sunshine Coast and Souths Magpies in Ipswich and Greenbank the two following weekends in preparation for round one against Townsville at home.

The Jets will have two new men holding the clipboard and whistle in 2020. Keiron Lander and Mark Bishop are both at the end of their first pre-season and trial games are here.

“We have worked really hard this off-season,” Lander said.

“For a lot of our guys it’s their second off-season so they have a greater understanding of what is required to train at this level. It takes a while for players to understand that you need to prepare, train, and then get up and go to work the next day.

“The senior guys like Nat Neale have been terrific but everyone would expect that of him. I have been impressed with the younger colts who are following Neale’s lead.”

Assistant coach Mark Bishop sees an intelligent team.

“I have been impressed by how smart the players are, they have a great understanding of the game and then that means you can concentrate on getting our skills right.,” Bishop said.

“Our next test is executing those skills under fatigue and under pressure when you don’t know what is coming at you. It’s a really exciting time.”

TU’U BATTLES

Two things come back to me anytime I chat to Tu’u Maori. It is not long into the 2015 BRL Grand Final and the Jets big number 16 and captain goes down the Jets’ left hand side dragging in defenders. From there the Jets go right and then back to the middle for Pete Whittaker to score the first try of the grand final. It was a great start on the back of a captain’s run.

The second was round eight against Souths in 2017 when the Jets ran into a red hot Souths at Davies Park. .The Magpies had scored 22 tries in the previous three weeks and were stacked with big name Broncos.

Nemani Valekapa dropped out late. In came big Tu’u Maori for his first game that year. Starting on the wing, he powers his way over the line swatting away Magpies for fun and scoring his one and only try for the Jets in his five ISC games.

Both occasions called for a leader and a fight and Tu’u was up to it both times. Now Tu’u is fighting again this time it is Motor Neurons Disease (MND).

More than 2,000 people have MND in Australia of whom 60 per cent are male and 40 per cent are female. It is a progressive terminal neurological disease.

Tu’u is passionate about the message of MND not being lost.

“I am very passionate about making sure everyone has regular check-ups with their GP,” Maori said.

“MND seems to be targeting those very fit and sporty people so I want people to actually take care of themselves during playing. If they are injured take time off to heal properly. In particular, concussions if a player is concussed for them to see a GP and stay away from any contact sports until fully healed.”

Maori said his treatments were going positively.

“I have appointments nearly every day of each week. Some through the PA hospital, which involve Occupational Therapists, Nurses, Physiotherapy, Dietitian and Speech Pathologist,” he said.

“I also seek my own personal treatments which are very helpful and help my daily living and having a better quality of life which involves seeing Gabby once a week for an hour, a chiropractor twice a week and acupuncture once a month.”

At the forefront of Maori’s treatment is Jets’ physio Gabrielle Willis. He has been overseeing the treatment.

“I am working with Tu’u on his rehabilitation for MND,” he said.

“We are incorporating strengthening and mobility exercises into his weekly physiotherapy program.”

RETURN OF LUKE

Luke Pollock may not be a Jedi but he has returned. Pollock played two ISC games for the Jets in 2013 before leaving for Norths Devils where he played 79 games.

Pollock played for the Jets in the 2013 FOGS Grand Final loss to Easts, scoring two tries in the Jets’ win over Norths in the Prelim Final.

In 2014, Pollock won the FOGS player of the year at the QRL awards before leaving for the Devils.

“I lived at Springfield the whole time I was at Norths so I never moved,” he said.

“With a baby on the way, it was time to come home.

“I rang Keiron and spoke to him about a change and now I am back at the Jets.

“Things haven’t changed too much, I left to get experience I had Brendon Marshall and Donald Malone in front of me so I went away to play ISC. I think I am too old now to play fullback too much running so I am looking forward to being in the centres.”

Two Jets have impressed Pollock.

“Jack Walker and Julian Christian have been impressive and I think they’ll have big seasons,” Pollock said.

“We have really worked hard on our fitness, so we can arrested that trend of not finishing games off.”

PAT McCALLUM

Patrick McCallum has achieved the rare feat of climbing Everest twice. Once in 2015 when he scored three tries in a final against Wynnum to get the Jets a spot in the BRL Grand Final with a 32-24 win and when he climbed for 11 days to reach base camp in December 2019.

“It’s a strange holiday isn’t it,” McCallum reflected.

“Caloundra probably would have been safer. Mum just heard Everest and thought I was climbing to the summit and had a moment of panic. We flew to Kathmandu and then to Luku where you climb for two days then back to acclimatise, and then eight days climbing.

“The weather wasn’t great so we had three days then to get back down.

“It’s the cold and altitude that make you sick and I really struggled.

“Minus 27 is a bit different to Brisbane in summer. Your water is freezing over and you’re just cold.

“I lost about eight kilograms on the climb.

“It’s an unreal experience and something I can say I have done now.”

Maybe Caloundra next summer for the Jets’ Edmund Hillary.

COOPER’S STAT

Cooper Smyly is the David Middleton of Ipswich, I taught Cooper and we would try to out-stat each other. My Jets’ stat of the week is named after Cooper.

Nemani Valekapa needs three four-pointers to join the Jets 50 tries club. Nem would be the 7th Jet to score 50 tries.

A COLD BEER WITH

Actor William McInness would probably request a beer together at Dolphins with the Bee Gees playing in the background. Before McInness was seeking a Sea Change or to be a Blue Heeler and an author, he was a young fan in red and white. We sat down put our Logies on the table and spoke about acting, Dolphins and Ipswich.

What is your earliest League lovin’ moment?

First memory is 1972. We were playing Souths and we were going very ordinary. Howard Whittaker has kicked the winning goal from the sideline. He was so close to the crowd you could touch his back at the start of his run up to the kick.

Merv Cook scoring a length of the field try in 1973 is my second earliest memory. He scored in the corner diving over like a Russian gymnast against Wests.

May have been 4000 people at the Redcliffe Show Grounds that day but it made the noise of 40,000.

I love league because of Wally and Miles, like most children of the 1980s.

Who is your Dolphin that you can say he is the reason?

Bevan Bleakly was so tough, just a tough man.

My highlight was the community feel of league in the 1970 and Redcliffe, I remember once seeing Tony Obst painting and I lost my mind.

Everyone that drove past would honk and he would give a wave. Paint job must have taken him a week to finish instead of two days. I got mum to drive around the block a few times.

Ian Thinee was another you would see around town and working and it would be a highlight. My dad owned a hire place and he would come in to hire things for work.

1970s was such a great time for Brisbane League.

Did you have a favourite Ipswich player?

Ipswich has always been the engine room for every other team. Always seemed to be someone at the other teams that was from Ipswich. The Dolphins have not done too well out of Ipswich we tended to focus more out in rural areas. Des Morris was a favourite of mine, just hard and I always thought underrated. Hugh O’Doherty was another player I just enjoyed. Did not matter that he never played for the Dolphins he was just one of those good people.

If you could pick your perfect acting role or running onto an Arthur Beetson pass and scoring at Dolphin Oval what would you choose?

I would make a movie about the 1981 Grand Final and just change the ending. Maybe make a Dolphins superhero movie. Bevan Bleakly Iron Man, Peter Leis could be Superman. My mum always said he was very good looking.

What did you learn from Rugby League?

As a kid from Redcliffe I learned all about the rest of Brisbane in geography.

Ask me where a suburb is and I would not know but ask me where Neumann Oval is and I could tell you. A trip to Wynnum needed a passport. That was a day trip. Wests had that slant to the field. Bishop Park was unforgiving but a close trip.

I remember going to Ipswich in the 1980s and you beat Easts. The place was ready to pop with excitement.

Great memories is what I have. My aunty Rita taught me about the Bulimba Cup. She always wanted Ipswich or Toowoomba to win. She just did not like the way Brisbane thought they were so good. Chips at my Aunty Rita’s while watching the Bulimba Cup on the ABC. What a great memory.

I learnt about having a hero. Last year, Peter Leis was at a Dolphins’ game and my friend PB went and introduced himself and told Peter that he was his hero. He explained to him that even when we were beaten I wanted to be you. Of course, ‘Leisy’ is not with us anymore and that makes what PB did more special. A love of trivia too, my mate texts me a lot of random BRL questions and he asked me to match the team to the sponsor - no internet allowed. I was preparing for a play and suddenly I am on stage not thinking about my role but calling out AVCO sponsored Valleys.