Pre-poll hours extended as Qld faces potential new ban

Early voting opening hours extended in lead up to March 28. David Nielsen

AS FEARS around the coronavirus continue, the Electoral Commission of Queensland has extended its opening hours for local government pre-polling booths.

Those wishing to vote before March 28 will now be able to attend an early voting location between the following hours:

Wednesday March 18 and Thursday March 19: 9am to 9pm.

Saturday March 21: 9am to 5pm.

Wednesday March 25 and Thursday March 26: 9am to 9pm.

Australia could face tighter mass-gathering restrictions as the National Cabinet plan to meet today to discuss limiting the current ban to less than 100 people from gathering inside.

The ECQ received about 73,900 early votes as doors closed on the first day of pre-polling on Monday, as well as 487,000 postal vote applications by 5pm.

Postal vote applications have now closed.

Unsure where to vote? Find your closest voting centre.