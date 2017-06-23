24°
Pre-loved books have new home in Borallon prison library

Emma Clarke
| 23rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM

PRE-loved books retired from Ipswich Library will go towards providing prisoners with their own literature as part of Borallon Correctional Centre's 'earn and learn' facility.

The well-stocked prison library was officially opened on Wednesday and was aimed at offering prisoners a learning opportunity to break the cycle of crime and equip them for life in the community.

The library, as part of the Queensland-first earn and learn facility, was developed within 15 months of the prison being recommissioned and is an avenue for jobs within the prison as well as access to the books.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said the donation helped Borallon collect a substantial amount of reading material.

"There is a huge emphasis on training and education at Borallon, and having a library full of educational reading material will certainly assist to prepare prisoners for life on the outside," he said.

Borallon Training and Correctional Centre general manager Peter Henderson said the book donation highlighted the positive links between the community and the correctional centre.

"We have emphasised from day one that we want to develop positive relationships with the community and when you look at our relationship with TAFE and local business providers, we are making this a reality," Mr Henderson said.

"It is a real bonus to be able to have all that reading material available to the prisoners, as well as jobs within the library, within 15 months of the prison being recommissioned."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  borallon correctional centre ipswich city coucil



