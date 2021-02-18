Menu
A line of cider has been recalled after the product was fermented twice. The cans might burst, and have more alcohol content than marked.
Food & Entertainment

Prancing Pony cider recalled because ‘cans may rupture’

by Dixie Sulda
18th Feb 2021 7:34 PM
A line of cider from a local brewery, Prancing Pony, has been recalled.

The Dizzy Donkey Cloudy Apple Cider was recalled on Wednesday, after the company discovered the ciders contain more alcohol than marked, and could potentially burst.

The ciders with a best before of 1/12/2021 were fermented twice.

Food Standards Australia said the product's excess alcohol content and carbonation may cause illness or injury if consumed.

"Consumers should not drink or open this product, and should dispose of it safely. Please contact Prancing Pony Pty Ltd for safe disposal instructions and to arrange reimbursement," the Food Standards statement said.

The 375ml can range in question were for sale individually, as a pack of four, a pack of 24 and in a mixed pack of six.

The products have been for sale at multiple premises including online liquor retailers and Cellarbrations stores in SA.

Originally published as Prancing Pony cider recalled: 'cans may rupture'

alcohol food recall prancing pony

