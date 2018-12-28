Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale
News

Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

Jasmine Minhas
by
28th Dec 2018 12:30 PM | Updated: 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.

It is understood the family were walking along Look At Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach when the pram rolled down a steep section, stopping just on the rocks at the water's edge below.

 

IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue were called to the scene after midday.

It is believed an off-duty surf life saver, who had been surfing near the headland, was the first on the scene when he paddled to the baby's aid after witnessing the incident.

The baby is now safe and escaped injury.

 

 

IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour.
IT was a close call this afternoon when a pram - with a baby strapped inside - fell off the edge of a headland near Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale
baby coffs harbour editors picks emergency
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Devastating blaze claims man's home

    premium_icon Devastating blaze claims man's home

    News A MAN has been left homeless after a blaze ripped through his house and very nearly destroyed neighbouring properties early Friday morning.

    Four months after the sack, what are councillors doing now?

    premium_icon Four months after the sack, what are councillors doing now?

    Council News Some have struggled since the dismissal, others have relished it.

    Police confirm identity of boy killed in horror truck crash

    premium_icon Police confirm identity of boy killed in horror truck crash

    News Investigators are appealing for relevant dashcam footage

    Last ride for teen cancer battler

    Last ride for teen cancer battler

    News Bikers converge in Ipswich for heart warming gesture

    Local Partners