Praising fine art of quilting

GOT IT COVERED: Verna Hunt, Robyn Johnson, and Glenys Taylor are getting ready for the St Paul's Quilt and Craft Display. Stuart Peterson

ST PAUL'S Church will be transformed into a place of worship for devotees to the art of quilting during the Ipswich Festival.

Hundreds of quilts will be on show in the iconic Ipswich church from April 11-15, attracting quilt makers and enthusiasts from across southeast Queensland.

Organiser Verna Hunt said the massive display included examples from the recent Modern Quilt Challenge, a collection of old Singer sewing machines, and a Commonwealth Games-inspired display. World-renowned Brisbane quilter Lorraine Carthew has donated a quilt to be raffled off as part of the event, which has been running in Ipswich for more than a decade.

"The majority of quilts have been made by Ipswich people,” Mrs Hunt said.

"It's not a competition and we don't usually sell anything, but there are a few quilts for sale this year.

"The show has really built up over the years and it brings a lot of people to town. Quilters love coming to Ipswich - I've had them asking me about the ice cream man over at Limestone 88.”

Best of all, you don't have to be a quilt maker to appreciate the fine artistry and workmanship involved.

"It's a very rewarding art,” Mrs Hunt said.

"You can start with a picture in mind of what you would like to create but then end up with something completely different at the end.”

The St Paul's Quilt and Craft Display is on from April 11-15.

Opening hours are 9am-3pm Wed-Sat; and 12-3pm on Sunday.

Entry is a $5 donation.