Praise for Brookwater after Pro-Am success

GOLF: Darren Beck played flawless golf around the challenging Brookwater layout to win the Ladbrokes PGA Pro-Am Series Brookwater Pro-Am.

Aussie great Peter Senior charged home to claim the PGA Legends Tour Brookwater Pro-Am.

The Brookwater Golf & Country Club has made a welcomed return to professional golf hosting both the Ladbrokes PGA Pro-Am Series and the Ladbrokes Legends Tour in the only dual event held on the Queensland schedule.

The Brookwater Golf and Country Club was in immaculate condition for the Pro-Am event with all players praising the efforts of management and staff at the Ipswich venue.

Beck was equal leader overnight after firing a three under par 69. He continued his good form on Saturday, carding a round of four under par 68 in perfect scoring conditions to post a tournament total of seven under par, three shots clear of Adam Blyth.

Beck started his round on the second hole. Being the more difficult nine, he knew it was important to get off to a solid start, than try and make a score on back nine where there are more opportunities to make birdies.

"The turning point of the round was the eagle on the par 5, 17th hole which gave me a real boost and moved me to two shots clear of the field,'' Beck said.

"I haven't played here since the club last held the Queensland Open. The course is in sensational condition. It was a pleasure to play here.''

Australian golfing great Peter Senior won the Legends event at the Brookwater Pro-Am. Chris Trotman

Starting the day three shots behind overnight leader Mike Harwood, and currently sitting in second position on Ladbrokes Legends Order of Merit, Senior shot the low round of the day - a six under par 66 to win by four shots from Michael Harwood and Peter Lonard.

"It's been more than a year since I have played here,'' Senior said.

"I managed to fit in a practice round last week and I couldn't believe the transformation over the last 12 months, the course is a credit to all involved.

"I got off to a really good start today making birdies on my first three holes.

"I played solid golf out there. I only missed the one green for the day resulting in my only bogey.”

The next stop on the Ladbrokes PGA Pro-Am Series is the Morobe Open at the Lae Golf Club in Papua New Guinea from May 2-5.

The Ladbrokes PGA Legends Tour heads to Western Australia in mid-May.