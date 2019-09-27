Practise makes perfect for Aussie golden gun

SILVER BULLET: Shooter Josh Pratt claimed silver as a member of the Australian under-21 Target Rifle Team in New Zealand.

SILVER BULLET: Shooter Josh Pratt claimed silver as a member of the Australian under-21 Target Rifle Team in New Zealand. Rob Williams

SHOOTING: Ipswich Long Range Rifle World silver medallist Josh Pratt's pursuit of precision has taken over his life.

The 15-year-old religiously lays flat on his stomach on his living room floor for hours every night with his gun focused on a dot on the wall five metres away practising his technique and aim.

In search of an edge, he fires a dummy round known as a "snap cap” to protect the firing pin.

While the professionals use electronic training machines which computer analyse the shot theoretically, this method of "dry practise” and hours of relentless devotion has proven advantageous with the Westside Christian College student collecting a silver medal as part of the Australian under-21 Target Rifle Team at the Long Range World Championships earlier this year.

Pratt placed 16th in the world in an open age field against competitors with decades of experience. He was the youngest member of the Australian team at the event and was also crowned the top under-21 individual to compete.

Why Shooting?

"It's a challenge,” Pratt said.

"You really have to get everything right before you can get a decent score and you have to be almost perfect to be competitive.

"It definitely comes down to the amount of work you put in.”

Pratt is in the running for the Ipswich City Junior Sportsperson of the Year Award.