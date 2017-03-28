32°
Practice opens in Ipswich

28th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
LOCAL CONNECTION: Best Wilson Buckley family lawyers Alecia Connor (left) and Amity Anderson in their new office in the Top of Town.
LOCAL CONNECTION: Best Wilson Buckley family lawyers Alecia Connor (left) and Amity Anderson in their new office in the Top of Town. David Nielsen

IT HAS been a rapid growth since 2009 when Best Wilson, as it was known then, was established in Toowoomba. With the addition of Dan Buckley joining Kara Best and Reagan Wilson in 2013, Best Wilson Buckley Family Law was established.

At that time the firm was based in Toowoomba and Brisbane. Earlier this month the Ipswich office was opened.

Best Wilson Buckley is the only specialist family law provider in the Toowoomba region.

"Our firm was named as the Leading Family Law firm in the Toowoomba & Western Queensland region and as a recommended family and divorce law firm in Brisbane for two consecutive years in 2016 and again in 2017 by the independent Doyle's Guide,” a firm spokesperson said.

The Ipswich office will be headed up by legal partner Amity Anderson, working alongside Alecia Connor as associate. Lauren Kruger is legal secretary.

Ms Anderson said she was proud to say she was born and bred in Ipswich and was excited to be directly involved in the community through her role as a founding member of the team in this area.

"I find it strongly rewarding to work with people during quite possibly the hardest period of their life when going through a separation. The ability to provide people with a level-headed approach, high degree of support and a sense of comfort despite what they are experiencing is a real privilege,” Ms Anderson said.

Ms Anderson has practised family law for more than nine years with extensive experience in advising and counselling clients honed during her time at a top tier family law firm in the Brisbane CBD.

Alecia Connor has practised exclusively in family law for six years in a Brisbane firm.

She believes that she can assist clients in a stressful time.

"I love the amount of contact with clients and the positive relationships we are able to build when they are experiencing quite the opposite,” she said.

Prior to her life in family law Ms Connor was a child care director for seven years. It was this experience that she feels gave her a special insight into children's behaviours, special needs and family dynamics.

Both lawyers are excited about the prospect of providing a high quality dedicated family law service locally in Ipswich without the need to travel to Brisbane for that advice, as well as working with their clients' local team of advisors such as tax lawyers, estate lawyers, accountants and financial planners.

"Family law is a diverse area of practice and it is nearly always the case that support is needed in different areas from mediation to property settlement, parenting and child support, domestic and family violence, right through to shining moments like adoption and surrogacy,” Ms Anderson said.

The firm is based at 205 Brisbane Street in the Top of Town and more information is available at bwbfamilylaw.com.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  better business ipswich business opinion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!