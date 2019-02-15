Medical professional pleads guilty to $143,000 theft

A SENIOR manager of a Cairns medical centre may avoid jail after stealing $140,000-plus from his former workplace, because his new employer is footing half the bill.

Mark Anthony Dellow (left) was the practice manager and long-term employee at The Cairns 24-Hour Medical Centre when he took about $143,310.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty in the Cairns District Court to stealing as a clerk or servant between August 2010 and January 2018.

Medical centre practice manager Mark Dellow has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $140,000 from his former employer.

The matter had been listed to be finalised yesterday however Dellow's solicitor Bebe Mellick sought to delay the sentence by a few days while the remaining restitution is paid back. The court heard there was just under $75,000 outstanding.

"My client thought had he had exhausted all avenues to come up with the balance. Late yesterday afternoon a third party effectively came to the rescue for want of better words and is in a position to advance those funds on behalf of my client," Mr Mellick said.

It is understood his current employers are assisting with the outstanding amount, which totals $74,960.

Dellow's Linkedin accounts lists him as the current practice manager at Cairns GP Medical Centre from February last year until present. His photo also appears on the Sheridan St centre's website.

The Cairns Post contacted Dellow's current employers but they declined to comment.

So far Dellow has managed to pay back just under half the total amount, which included a $38,000 cheque that was handed over to the victim business on the day he was to be sentenced.

Dellow also gave up his employee entitlements, which totalled $30,350.

The court heard the remaining balance should be paid early next week.

"My preference is… that the sentence proceed with all of the restitution being paid," Mr Mellick said.

Crown Prosecutor Nicole Friedewald did not object to an adjournment.

"It would ultimately have an impact on sentence," Ms Friedewald said.

The courts are able to take into consideration whether or not any money has been paid back, and if it has this can considered as a mitigating factor in a defendant's favour.

Judge Tracy Fantin granted the adjournment and listed the case for mention on Monday so a new sentence date could be listed.