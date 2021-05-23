Practice, games in jeopardy after vandals target footy field

Footy training and 21 competition games have been left in the lurch after vandals targeted the field at Bob Gibb's Park, Springfield.

FOOTY practice along with more than 20 upcoming games could be off the cards for up to 350 Ipswich rugby league players.

Training grounds have been left in tatters after vandals targeted Bob Gibbs Park, where the Springfield Panthers Rugby League club trains.

Tracks covering the field, including some cuts up to 7cm deep, appear to be the result of burn outs made by a car or van.

Springfield Panthers secretary Sharon Knite said "senseless vandalism" may cost players valuable training, which was set to kick off on Monday and run four nights a week.

"The sad part about it is the (Ipswich City Council) has told us they don't know if we'll be able to train Monday night or even if we'll be able to host our games on Saturday," Ms Knite said.

"We have (21) home games at the grounds but they're saying, if the damage isn't rectified, we might not be able to host those games."

For nine months of a year, Panthers teams train on the ground and, between rainy weather and Covid lockdowns, 2021 has been shaky.

"They've missed out on a lot of training because of rain," Ms Knite said.

"We started back in February and the first three weeks were a wash out, then the little ones (U6s to U12s) started back on March 15 and their first three weeks were a wash out.

"Then the week they got to train, we had the Covid lockdown."

Committee member Darren Nelson noticed the tyre tracks on Friday morning.

"It must have happened late Thursday night, early Friday morning," Mr Nelson said.

"Most of them are just superficial but there are a couple on the main field, closest to the main road, which are quite deep, maybe 6-7cm deep.

"We haven't had this kind of damage before but hopefully the council might be able to do something and fix it a bit quicker for us."

