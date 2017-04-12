29°
Practical small business workshops

Myjanne Jensen
| 12th Apr 2017 2:33 PM
Practical small business workshops to be held in Springfield.
Practical small business workshops to be held in Springfield. Nemanja Sekulic

IF YOU'RE currently the owner of a small business or are involved in managing a small business, TAFE Queensland has the perfect, practical workshops for you.

The Build a Better Business workshops cover a range of topics from producing practical, user friendly business and action plans to legal requirements of small business, creating innovative marketing strategies including social media and financial aspects.

The workshop series held at TAFE Queensland in Springfield will be facilitated by an industry specialist, so you will learn from someone with real experience in running a small business.

Workshops commence April 18 and will cost $400, consisting of five three-hour group workshops, plus two hours of one-on-one mentoring

For more information or to enrol contact TAFE Queensland Small Business Solutions on 1300 406 080 or visit business.tafeqld.edu.au.

Topics:  small business springfield tafe queensland

