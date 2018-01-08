Teen-toting P-plater pinged at ‘very high speed’

A NOVICE driver has taken less than a month to draw the ire of Tasmania Police.

The 20-year-old was caught travelling at nearly twice the speed limit with four teenagers in his BMW.

Police conducting speed checks in Westbury, in northern Tasmania, clocked the BMW doing 97km/h in a 50km/h zone as it passed over a rail crossing just before 2pm yesterday.

In the car were four passengers aged 13 to 15.

Police said the driver, of Westbury, had received his provisional licence less than a month ago.

He was arrested and charged with speeding and other traffic offences while his

vehicle was clamped for 28 days.

"The very high speed, combined with the inexperience of the driver and the fact that all the passengers were teenagers, is of great concern to Tasmania Police," Sgt Nick Clark said today.

"Tasmania Police want to remind the community that the current 'We've Been Everywhere' road safety campaign aims to encourage safe road use by promoting the high possibility of being caught if driving unsafely."

The man will appear in court at a later date.