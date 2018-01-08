Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen-toting P-plater pinged at ‘very high speed’

Speeding motorists are in police sights. Picture: MATT THOMPSON
Speeding motorists are in police sights. Picture: MATT THOMPSON
by Patrick Billings

A NOVICE driver has taken less than a month to draw the ire of Tasmania Police.

The 20-year-old was caught travelling at nearly twice the speed limit with four teenagers in his BMW.

Police conducting speed checks in Westbury, in northern Tasmania, clocked the BMW doing 97km/h in a 50km/h zone as it passed over a rail crossing just before 2pm yesterday.

In the car were four passengers aged 13 to 15.

Police said the driver, of Westbury, had received his provisional licence less than a month ago.

He was arrested and charged with speeding and other traffic offences while his

vehicle was clamped for 28 days.

"The very high speed, combined with the inexperience of the driver and the fact that all the passengers were teenagers, is of great concern to Tasmania Police," Sgt Nick Clark said today.

"Tasmania Police want to remind the community that the current 'We've Been Everywhere' road safety campaign aims to encourage safe road use by promoting the high possibility of being caught if driving unsafely."

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Related Items

Topics:  driving drugs police

'I'll get the world's best dancers': Teen in top dance comp

'I'll get the world's best dancers': Teen in top dance comp

Dancer's Paradise awaits in Mexico.

Essential back to school dates for 2018

Ipswich school students from across the region came together for the Music: Count Us In performance at North Ipswich Reserve. Students from Ipswich Central State School.

Count down is on until schools starts for the year

Government told 'outright lies' on negative gearing

Labor’s negative gearing changes would not have had as big an impact as the government has appeared to suggest

“Overall, price changes are likely to be small," Treasury found.

Saleyard under investigation after outcry over horse welfare

THIRSTY: Two foals were given water by concerned onlookers.

Claim that horses left without adequate shade or water

Local Partners