Powerlifting champ with a big focus on women's wellness

Renee Ludlow from Dauntless Performance said she meets her clients where they're at in life that day.

DAUNTLESS Performance's Renee Ludlow scored second place in the QT's Ipswich's Best Personal Trainer poll.

Ms Ludlow said her sessions with clients aren't just about lifting weights, they are as much about helping them as a person.

"I look at the person as a whole; they have emotional stuff going on, they have mental stuff going on," she said.

The 33-year-old started out with World Gym in Ipswich but has since moved Dauntless Performance to Forest Lake where she works with strength conditioning and powerlifting.

She also has a big focus on women's wellness.

"I got into coaching because of my own personal journey. I started powerlifting five or six years ago and I very quickly developed a passion for women's wellness and strength training," Ms Ludlow said.

"I was approached by a friend and a fellow coach to see if I wanted to head up a women's program in their strength and conditioning gym.

"That was the catalyst for me to start my own coaching career and my own business, Dauntless Performance."

Ms Ludlow said she was not an active child and didn't come to powerlifting until about six years ago.

A friend invited Ms Ludlow to start lifting to tone her physique.

"I went to her as I had lost all this weight because of a break-up," Ms Ludlow said.

She quickly realised powerlifting was more empowering than anything she had tried before.

"It's not about what someone looks like and it's not about the aesthetic. It's not about getting that big pump on or having a Beyonce booty or anything like that," she said.

"I am interested in what someone's body can do and the fact they can move pain-free.

"It's not about the number on the scales it's about celebrating what someone's body can do."

Ms Ludlow said her clients believed she has a holistic approach to training.

"If my clients come through the door and they're having an awful time in life, we sit there and chat; that's what they need in that session," she said.

"If they want to come in, get focused, hit some goals, then I am 110 per cent there with them."

Ipswich took to Facebook to nominate almost 500 times, with more than 60 trainers' hard work acknowledged.

Residents had their say over the long weekend and boiled the competition down to 22 trainers.

Yesterday, we announced Ariana Bird, from Temple 24-Hour Fitness, Booval as runner up.

Read tomorrow's edition to find out who took out the title of Ipswich's Best Personal Trainer.

For more information on classes with Dauntless Performance, call Renee on 0400796204.