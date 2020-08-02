Powerhouse team keeps incredible success rolling on

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

THE big money stayed home at Albion Park last Saturday with both divisions of the 2yo Triad Finals, the listed Lucky Creed Pacer's Open and the Group 3 Trot going to Queensland trained horses.

The pot of gold at the end of the rainbow landed on the button at Patrick Estate last Saturday night.

With the glow not yet faded on Pete McMullen's 2000 career wins, the other half of the Turpin-McMullen dynasty put one up there on the totem pole, training Big Wheels to take out the colts and geldings division of the 2year old Triad (Group One-$100,000) at Albion Park on Saturday night.

With Pete in the sulky, the son of RocknRoll Dance and Washington Lass made owner John Polson one very happy man. The only challenge came late in the form of the Grant Dixon-trained Dynamic Dan, who found a run in the sprint lane after box seating the majority of the trip.

The half metre win was a first Triad Final success for Turpin, husband McMullen and owner John Polson.

It gave "Team Turpin-McMullen" a reason to remember 2020 as a vintage year.

Dixon adds to his stellar season

THE nation's leading trainer Grant Dixon added another Group 1 to his cabinet behind Jasper in the $100,000 Group 1 QBRED Triad Final for Fillies.

Dixon, who also did the driving behind the $2.60 favourite, took a leaf out of McMullen's earlier drive and ensured he got the lead from a wide front row barrier.

It was as easy as you like from there. He led the entirety of the 1660 metre pace, bursting clear down the straight to claim a near-seven metre win from Shes Miss Devine.

"You can never get too confident, plus it was a wet night so things could have played out a lot differently - but I felt I had them covered," Dixon told National Trotguide post-race.

"I liked her chances and wouldn't have swapped her for anything else in the race.

"She felt really strong up the straight and found the line quite well."

The win was Dixon's 262nd of the 2019/20 season, putting him 51 clear of Emma Stewart who sits second on the Harness Racing Australia National Trainers Premiership.

The Group 3 Queensland Trotters Cup Trot went to Fernvale, courtesy of Il Pirata.

The nine-year-old enjoyed a near-perfect drive from Shane Graham, who patiently sat off the pace before winding up at the top of the straight to claim a half-metre victory. It was a first Group victory for trainer Stephanie Graham, and a 13th career win from 104 starts for the gelding, in what was only his second start in Queensland after the being sold to the Grahams from Victoria.

Earlier in the evening, Lola Weidemann again showed why she is one of the state's top horsewomen, with an expert drive behind Kid Montana to take out the Listed Lucky Creed Open Pace.

It was a rollercoaster week for Weidemann, who was forced to scratch her entire team at Thursday's meet after suffering severe back pain.

Weidemann recently surpassed 3000 career victories and sits clearly atop the list of female drivers in the state.

Only Kerryn Manning (Vic) has more wins in the country, closing in on 4000 career triumphs.

Burwood Stud, looking after the battlers as usual, lists Cammibest, Changeover and Franco Nelson for 2020.

The first two GET winners and the new boy's resume says he will too.

The stud is known for well grown and excellently presented stock. Brochures at Marburg on Sunday.

Closed Marburg meeting

MARBURG races on Sunday with the meeting closed to the public for what we hope is the last time.

The Marburg Pacing Association committee is aimed at "open gates" on Sunday September 6.

However, that all depends on the COVID-19 situation at the time.

On the bright side, construction will start very shortly on the TAB facility.

Completion of this, combined with a crowd will bring back that country racetrack feeling to the Showground.

Honour board

ONE glance at the leader board says it all on the driver's side, with Pete McMullen re-enforcing his domination, chasing home eleven winners for the week.

Ron Sallis was also on song in the training department, leading in four of the best.

Most pleasing has to be Makin Good for Bob Foster, with Taleah McMullen in the sulky.

Albion Park, July 24: Makin Good (Taleah McMullen for Bob Foster); Chanceless Century (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Sports Story (Danielle McMullen for John McMullen); Ketut (Mattt Elkins for Donny Smith).

Albion Park, July 25: Big Wheels (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Il Prata (Shane Graham for Stephanie Graham); Springfield Spirit (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Redcliffe, July 26: The Democrat (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Hipstar (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Go Anne Go (Pete McMullen for Gary Gerrard); Montana Lad (Brittany Graham for Stephanie Graham); Chanceless Century (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Western Showgirl (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); It Might Be You (Ben Battle for Russell Kajewski); Oozinville (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon); Manoflisa (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges).

Albion Park, July 28: None Grater (Narissa McMullen); Jive (Pete McMullen for Melissa Gillies).

Redcliffe, July 29:Elms Creek (Justin Elkins for Ron Sallis); Gojoe (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Getaloadathisgirl (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell).

Redcliffe, July 30: Ill Be watching (Pete McMullen for Stewie Dickson); Big In America (Pete McMullen for Stewie Dickson); Soul Writer (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Jilliby Gizmo (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon); Rock N Roll Dude (Pete McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 1-8: Betterthanajeep (A Donohoe) and Vienna Boy (S Graham).

R2: E/w 1: Liberal Ardern (G Dixon).

R3: Box trifecta 2-6-8: Lilac Flash (K Rasmussen)-Cruz (C Geary)-Scoob Operator (D Cernovskis).

R4: Quinella 2-5: Escalera N Dawson) and Deecaesar (S Hewitt).

R5: Box trifecta 4-7-8: Clarkey-Sparkling Cullect (A Sanderson)-Modnight Man (N McMullen).

R6: Quinella 1-3: Mohs Em Down (W Rixon) and Major General Jujon (G Dixon).

R7: Quinella 5-8: Ginatiana (A Sanderson) and Tuapeka Light (K Rasmussen).

R8: Quinella 1-4: Jilliby Gizmo (T Moffat) and Downtown Lucca (G Dixon).

R9: First Four 6-7-8-10-11: Justabitnoisy (D Lee)-Il Pirata (B Graham)-Wee Man Trouble (A Sanderson)-Northern Muscle (N Dawson)-Our Overanova (G Dixon).

R10: Box trifecta 3-7-8: Tact Bess (I Ross)-Doubledelightbrigade (G Dixon)-St Kilda Beach (T Dixon).

Tips for Marburg on Sunday (First race 12.04pm. Sky Channel only).

R1: 1-2-7.

R2: 3-4-5.

R3: 3-4-8.

R4: 1-2-4.

R5: 1-2-3.

R6: 1-3-7.

R7: 1-2-8.

R8: 2-4-5.

R9: 1-4-7.