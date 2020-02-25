Powerhouse line-up still a Big Bash final threat

CLOSE CALL: Northsiders Luke Pollock faces up during the Baxter Big Bash match on Sunday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Laidley is the first to qualify for Sunday’s final of the Norm Baxter Cup T20 cricket competition.

The Blue Dogs booked their place in the decider with a hard-earned win over Northsiders at Walker Oval on Sunday.

Luke Pollock 54 (34) and Josh Buffett batted well to help Northsiders to a competitive 7/176.

Player of the match Michael Topp was Laidley’s best with the ball, taking 3/27.

Bolstered by the presence of the club’s Hornets products Dan and Anthony Wilson and Bryn Llewellyn, Laidley was clinical in response.

Keeping wickets in hand and capitalising on the powerplay has become crucial in T20 and the Blue Dogs did it well.

Stalwart Chris Wilson set a platform from which to launch with 53 (38) at the top.

Opening partner Anthony Wilson also added 21 (15).

Dan Wilson 33 (19) and Michael Sippel 13 (16) kept the runs ticking over through the middle before Bryn Llewellyn 18 not out (8) and gamebreaker Topp 31 not out (10) put the result beyond doubt with a late barrage.

Experienced Laidley campaigner Michael Sippel said the two-day minor premiers main focus was the longer form but they were still keen on lifting the Baxter Cup.

Centrals and the South East Redbacks battled it out last night for the other final berth.

Marburg Mount Crosby Thunder (153) will meet Bundamba Stroller in the second div Aubrey Baxter Plate after disposing of Norths (99).