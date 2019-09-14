Powerhouse Brothers stands in way of Swifts' milestone win

HAVING made it this far in the club's 100th season the Swifts Bluebirds are determined not to go home empty-handed.

On the other side, powerhouse Brothers is back in the big dance after two years in the wilderness and ready to spoil the party.

Swifts have not won the premiership since 2010 when they beat today's opponent 30-18.

INSTRUMENTAL: Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue has been key to the club's success this season. Rob Williams

Coach Damian O'Donohue said his men were hungry to give supporters the fairytale they craved.

"They realise that getting this close is not good enough and they need to finish it off,” he said.

"They're really excited.”

O'Donohue said the achievement of reaching the grand final was even sweeter than usual after a mass exodus saw 11 high class regular first graders leave Purga prior to round one.

The 2018 coach of the year said there was a point in the run to the finals about five weeks ago when his squad assembled from players to have featured in reserve grade for other clubs switched on.

He said players had undertaken a history lesson and were fully aware of what it meant to all to pull on the jersey over the last century.

"We had a good lead up to the finals,” he said.

"There was a change of attitude.

"Before that we were going through the motions.

"The boys are pumped. They are very keen. They really want to win it.”

Brothers coach Jason Connors said while it was a positive for the competition to see Swifts having success in their milestone year his club was thrilled to be back in the decider and determined to disrupt the Bluebirds' celebration.

He said Brothers had made the grand final in their 100th season in 2014 and it was a massive achievement for Swifts to repeat the feat.

"We'll worry about ourselves and not about anyone else,” Connors said.

"Everyone has beaten everyone this season and it will down to who performs the best on the day.”