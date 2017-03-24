31°
Sport

Powerful advice: Ipswich needs football teamwork

David Lems
| 24th Mar 2017 11:55 AM
Former Ipswich Knights BPL head coach Graham Ross.
Former Ipswich Knights BPL head coach Graham Ross. Rob Williams

FORMER A-League player Graham Ross leaves the Ipswich Knights disappointed he couldn't devote more time to the club but also with a powerful message.

"I really believe that football in Ipswich has to come together,'' Ross said, having stood down as head coach of the Knights Brisbane Premier League side.

"I really think the four or five clubs in the region really have got to start working together otherwise I have concerns about Ipswich football in the future.

"They need to harness all the talent and have a clear pathway.

"Hopefully they can all come together and Ipswich can be a real force again.''

After years of overseeing multiple successes at Lions, Ross said he felt Ipswich clubs were pulling in different directions during his time as Knights' head coach.

"Everyone has got their own agendas,'' he said, again calling for more "catchment club'' co-operation.

"It's all about producing good young players from the region,'' he said.

"We have got to start thinking about the kids otherwise you are going to lose them to the likes of Lions and whoever.''

Ross, 49, said he enjoyed enhancing the professionalism at the Knights before work pressures made it too difficult to continue as head coach.

Working for the Queensland-based Nike teamwear company, Ross said spending a week in Sydney helped him make his decision.

"I've just got back,'' the Red Lion managing director said.

"With my work I have to travel a lot.

"I was trying to get back for at least one night training and I really need to be overseas at this time of the year.

"It was just getting harder and harder.''

Ross conceded he knew it would be a "juggling act'' when he took on the Knights' job late last year.

"It's a hard one but I feel we've done a lot in five months I've been there,'' he said.

"We've put a lot of good structures in place and we've got a great framework there now that the boys can carry on with.''

Ross backed new head coach Danny Wilson to work closely with the players.

"He'll put his own slant on it but it's all set up now that the players are all very professional and they are a good bunch of boys and they understand the structure now and what we are trying to do.

"Although I'm leaving early unfortunately, I feel like I'm leaving them where we have at least accomplished a fair bit and put things in place.''

Ironically, Ross stands down as the Knights prepare to tackle his former club Lions in Sunday night's BPL clash at Bundamba.

The Knights beat Lions in a pre-season Silver Boot semi-final at Richlands, setting up a classic rematch on Ipswich soil.

Asked if he would consider future coaching roles, Ross was cautious.

"It might be my time to hang up my whistle as they say because it's all getting a bit hard,'' he said.

Apart from devoting more time to extra work responsibilities, Ross is also hoping to spend more time watching his 18-year-old son Tomas play for Rochedale in the BPL.

"I miss his games and everything and I'd like to sit back and follow his career now as well,'' the proud dad said.

Sunday's BPL game between the Knights and Lions kicks off at 6pm.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  graham ross ipswich city bulls ipswich football ipswich football issues ipswich knights western pride western spirit

