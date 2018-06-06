Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residential park residents angry about Power bills.David Moffitt with other residents Peter and Sandra Phillips, . 06 JUNE 2018
Residential park residents angry about Power bills.David Moffitt with other residents Peter and Sandra Phillips, . 06 JUNE 2018 Trevor Veale
News

Pensioners outraged at park power bills.

Rachel Vercoe
by
6th Jun 2018 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PENSIONERS are gathering and fighting for a fair electricity rate after realising they are being over charged while living in a residential land lease community.

Passionate pensioner John Moffitt approached The Advocate to raise the issue and inform other people who could unknowingly be over charged.

"In one local park, the operators are purchasing electricity for an average price of 10.3541c/kwh and selling to residents at 31.317c/kwh," Mr Moffitt said.

"Some operators are making profits of $8000 or more every month by on-selling electricity.

"All of these pensioners; they didn't get long service leave, they got maybe two weeks holiday a year if they were lucky, maybe three days sick leave, maybe three public holidays. They didn't get any annual leave load, there was no superannuation schemes, they went to work or they went hungry and now they're in their retirement, they're being ripped off.

"We need all these people to rally and they need to act. We will do everything we can.

"We've got to get our numbers together and we've got to rally against these multi million corporations.

If you are living in a residential land lease community and feel you are in a similar situation, John Moffitt would like to hear from you, 0417 666 728 or email john.moffitt31@gmail.com

caravan parks coffs coast editors picks electricity pensioners power bills
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Rural Fire Service's large animal unit rescues cow

    UPDATE: Rural Fire Service's large animal unit rescues cow

    Community Neighbours believe heavy rain on Tuesday night would have softened the ground enough for it to become stuck next to a dam.

    PHOTOS: The 45 cars going under the hammer

    PHOTOS: The 45 cars going under the hammer

    Council News Ipswich council is preparing to auction off abandoned vehicles

    Have you seen this boy?

    Have you seen this boy?

    News 13-year-old missing since Saturday

    • 6th Jun 2018 3:50 PM
    How heritage buildings will be impacted in health takeover

    premium_icon How heritage buildings will be impacted in health takeover

    Council News The deal raised concerns among some readers, who contacted the QT

    • 6th Jun 2018 3:30 PM

    Local Partners