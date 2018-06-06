Pensioners outraged at park power bills.

Pension power bills: PENSIONERS are gathering and fighting for a fair electricity rate after realising they are being over charged while living in a residential land lease community

PENSIONERS are gathering and fighting for a fair electricity rate after realising they are being over charged while living in a residential land lease community.

Passionate pensioner John Moffitt approached The Advocate to raise the issue and inform other people who could unknowingly be over charged.

"In one local park, the operators are purchasing electricity for an average price of 10.3541c/kwh and selling to residents at 31.317c/kwh," Mr Moffitt said.

"Some operators are making profits of $8000 or more every month by on-selling electricity.

"All of these pensioners; they didn't get long service leave, they got maybe two weeks holiday a year if they were lucky, maybe three days sick leave, maybe three public holidays. They didn't get any annual leave load, there was no superannuation schemes, they went to work or they went hungry and now they're in their retirement, they're being ripped off.

"We need all these people to rally and they need to act. We will do everything we can.

"We've got to get our numbers together and we've got to rally against these multi million corporations.

If you are living in a residential land lease community and feel you are in a similar situation, John Moffitt would like to hear from you, 0417 666 728 or email john.moffitt31@gmail.com