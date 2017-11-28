Menu
Power plant proposed on koala, flying fox habitat

Matthew Newton
THE public have until 5pm this afternoon to have their say on a company's plans to mitigate and manage impacts to koalas and grey headed flying foxes at the site of a proposed gas-fired power station, 2.5km north of Gatton.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, proponent of the proposed Lockyer Energy Project, formerly known as the Westlink project, have been working toward gaining federal environmental approval for the staged, 1,000MW gas-fired power station.

Stage one of the project would generate around 200-300 MW from two gas turbines.

The project, if approved, will remove 14.87ha of koala habitat from the 70.13ha site, located along the boundary of the Warrego Highway and Fords Road, Gatton.

Of the 14.87ha of habitat, 7.24ha are regarded as "high value".

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners plans to offset any destruction of habitat by placing a conservation covenant on 39.45ha predominantly "high value" koala habitat, directly to the north of the power station.

The proponent also intends to spend $5-800,000 on an offset management plan.

Once the public comment period is finished, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners must adjust their documentation in response to any public concerns and resubmit it to the department, before publishing the final preliminary documentation.

It will then be assessed by the Department of Environment and Energy and a decision will be made on the project.

gatton koala habitat lockyer valley power plant toowoomba development

