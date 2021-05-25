Menu
Energex is working to restore power to thousands of properties.
News

Power outage hits 375,000 in Qld

by Angie Raphael
25th May 2021 2:54 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

A fire and possible explosion has caused a massive power outage that affected up to 375,000 Energex customers in Queensland.

The incident happened about 1.45pm at the Callide Power Station near Biloela, in central Queensland.

“A fire occurred in one of the turbine halls at the power station,” CS Energy said on social media.

“As a result, the three units that were generating at the time went offline.

“We immediately evacuated the power station and called emergency services to attend site.”

There are currently no reports of injuries and CS Energy is investigating the incident.

Energex said the duration of the outage was not yet known, but it was widespread from the Gold Coast to Caboolture.

“When we know more, we’ll update this page,” the power distributor said.

“Pls (please) assist by only contacting us for life-threatening issues, as our teams have no additional details to provide.”

Energex later said power had been restored to 250,000 properties.

“We’re advised the outage is due to a loss of generation at a power station,” Energex said.

“We’re working with agencies & station operators to restore supply to our network as soon as power is available.”

Originally published as Power outage hits 375,000 in Qld

